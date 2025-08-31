Next Article
PM Modi welcomed in China with Odissi dance performance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tianjin, China, this weekend for the SCO Summit—his first visit there in seven years.
At the airport, he was greeted by enthusiastic chants from the Indian community and treated to a lively Odissi dance performance led by Zhang Jinghui and her troupe.
Zhang practiced for 2 months to prepare for this moment
Zhang, who learned Odissi from Kolkata's Sanchita Bhattacharya, practiced for two months to prepare for this special moment. She shared that performing for PM Modi felt like a big honor.
Zhang now teaches Odissi in China and says more students are getting interested in the dance.
During his visit, Modi will also meet President Xi Jinping to talk about improving India-China relations after recent tensions.