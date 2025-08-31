PM Modi welcomed in China with Odissi dance performance

Zhang practiced for 2 months to prepare for this moment

Zhang, who learned Odissi from Kolkata's Sanchita Bhattacharya, practiced for two months to prepare for this special moment. She shared that performing for PM Modi felt like a big honor.

Zhang now teaches Odissi in China and says more students are getting interested in the dance.

During his visit, Modi will also meet President Xi Jinping to talk about improving India-China relations after recent tensions.