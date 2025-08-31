Next Article
Karnataka auto unions threaten to disrupt bike-taxi services
Karnataka's auto and taxi unions have given the state transport department a week to act against Rapido and Uber's bike-taxi services, saying these companies are ignoring a High Court order that paused all bike taxis.
Unions threaten to break fare limits and switch number plates
Unions say if nothing changes, they'll disrupt services by switching number plates and breaking fare limits.
This clash is heating up tensions between traditional drivers and bike-taxi riders.
The standoff could seriously impact how people get around Bengaluru.
The government hasn't responded yet, leaving everyone waiting for what comes next.