Cloudburst drenches Chennai, causes traffic snarls India Aug 31, 2025

Chennai got drenched on Saturday evening as a sudden cloudburst dumped more than 100mm of rain in several areas within an hour—the city's first big burst this year.

Ennore Port topped the charts with 150mm in just 24 hours.

Weather blogger Pradeep John referred to it as the first cloudburst for Chennai this year, and the rain led to plenty of traffic jams across town.