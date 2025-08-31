Next Article
Cloudburst drenches Chennai, causes traffic snarls
Chennai got drenched on Saturday evening as a sudden cloudburst dumped more than 100mm of rain in several areas within an hour—the city's first big burst this year.
Ennore Port topped the charts with 150mm in just 24 hours.
Weather blogger Pradeep John referred to it as the first cloudburst for Chennai this year, and the rain led to plenty of traffic jams across town.
Rainfall recorded at other places
Rainfall wasn't just limited to one spot—Ambattur Taluk office saw 105mm, Kancheepuram's ACS Medical College got nearly 98mm, and Nungambakkam recorded almost 82mm. Other places like Villivakkam and Chembarambakkam also had heavy showers.
The Regional Meteorological Centre says light rain could stick around until Sunday morning, so keep those umbrellas handy!