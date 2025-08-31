'Swadeshi Movement 2.0': Boycott Pepsi, McDonald's call gains momentum

Leaders are comparing this boycott to the Swadeshi movement

Leaders are comparing this boycott to the Swadeshi Movement from 1905, which pushed people to support local goods during British rule.

With India being a huge market—PepsiCo India made ₹8,200cr and McDonald's operator Westlife Foodworld earned ₹2,390cr last year—even a partial boycott could hit these companies hard.

Public figures like Ramdev and PM Modi's "vocal for local" push are adding fuel to the movement.