'Swadeshi Movement 2.0': Boycott Pepsi, McDonald's call gains momentum
Indians are calling for a boycott of big American brands like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and McDonald's after the US imposed steep new tariffs—a 50% duty on Indian exports, including an additional 25% penalty on exports linked to Russian oil trade—starting August 27.
This move has sparked protests across the country.
Leaders are comparing this boycott to the Swadeshi Movement from 1905, which pushed people to support local goods during British rule.
With India being a huge market—PepsiCo India made ₹8,200cr and McDonald's operator Westlife Foodworld earned ₹2,390cr last year—even a partial boycott could hit these companies hard.
Public figures like Ramdev and PM Modi's "vocal for local" push are adding fuel to the movement.