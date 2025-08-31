Next Article
Fuel prices remain unchanged in India today
No surprises at the pump this Sunday—petrol and diesel prices haven't changed in India's big cities.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai's rates are a bit higher with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
Kolkata's petrol stands at ₹103.94 (diesel: ₹90.76), while Chennai has petrol for ₹100.75 and diesel for ₹92.34 per liter.
Why are prices different across states?
Fuel costs aren't the same everywhere because each state sets its own taxes on top of global oil price changes and currency swings—prices get updated daily at 6am to keep up with these shifts.
Since tax cuts back in 2022, things have been pretty stable, but what you pay still depends a lot on where you fill up!