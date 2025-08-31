Next Article
Delhi police's response time questioned after MP's chain snatching
Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan had her gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on August 4, 2024.
The thief, riding a scooter, grabbed her 30.9g chain with a Tirupathi Balaji pendant and sped off.
Accused picked Ramakrishnan as easy target
Police caught the accused, 24-year-old Sohan Rawat—a repeat offender—two days later in Okhla after he admitted to picking Ramakrishnan as an easy target.
The MP called out the slow police response and pointed to ongoing security gaps even in top-security zones.
Her chain was returned after court formalities.
With over 2,500 chain-snatching cases reported across Delhi just in the first half of this year, public safety is still a big concern for everyone—even in supposedly safe neighborhoods.