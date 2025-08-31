Next Article
Tangri stream's water level drops below danger mark in Ambala
Good news for Ambala Cantonment—after a day of heavy flooding, the Tangri stream's water level dropped below danger marks on Saturday.
People who had to leave their homes because of waterlogged streets are now returning and checking out the damage.
Farmers can apply for compensation
Local officials met up to talk drainage solutions.
Meanwhile, farmers hit by rain-damaged crops can now apply for compensation through the new "Kshatipurti Portal," open until September 10.