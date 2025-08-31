Next Article
Army deployed as flood situation worsens in Punjab
Flooding in Punjab's Ferozepur and Fazilka districts has gotten worse after heavy rain this weekend, with more than 120 villages now submerged.
The Army is working to shore up flood barriers near Habibke to help protect Ferozepur city as huge volumes of water keep flowing into the rivers.
Over 3,300 people rescued
Nearly 3,300 people have been rescued by joint teams from the Army, NDRF, BSF, and Punjab Police.
Over 400 are staying in relief camps with basic supplies and medical help on standby.
In Fazilka alone, over 2,000 people and 8,000 animals were saved; authorities are also handing out sanitary kits and promising support for crop losses as the rain continues.