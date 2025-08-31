Army deployed as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Over 3,300 people rescued

Nearly 3,300 people have been rescued by joint teams from the Army, NDRF, BSF, and Punjab Police.

Over 400 are staying in relief camps with basic supplies and medical help on standby.

In Fazilka alone, over 2,000 people and 8,000 animals were saved; authorities are also handing out sanitary kits and promising support for crop losses as the rain continues.