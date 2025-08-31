Delhi: Youth killed, cousin injured in knife attack

Probe underway as police examine evidence, footage

Vivek was declared dead at the hospital, while Aman is being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

CCTV footage captured the attackers wielding knives during both incidents.

Police are exploring whether this was a personal dispute or an attempted robbery gone wrong—Vivek's family shared he'd recently confronted someone who threatened him.

The search for the suspects continues as police comb through evidence and footage in the area.