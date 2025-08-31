Delhi: Youth killed, cousin injured in knife attack
Early Saturday morning in Khirki Extension, South Delhi, four unidentified men attacked two cousins returning from work—fatally stabbing 19-year-old Vivek and leaving his 21-year-old cousin Aman seriously injured.
About 45 minutes later, the same group robbed a delivery boy at knifepoint before escaping on a stolen scooter.
Probe underway as police examine evidence, footage
Vivek was declared dead at the hospital, while Aman is being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
CCTV footage captured the attackers wielding knives during both incidents.
Police are exploring whether this was a personal dispute or an attempted robbery gone wrong—Vivek's family shared he'd recently confronted someone who threatened him.
The search for the suspects continues as police comb through evidence and footage in the area.