Mata Vaishno Devi silver offerings only 5%-6% real, cadmium found

Shrine board expected 500cr-550cr, now 30cr

The shrine board was counting on ₹500 crore to ₹550 crore from these offerings, but thanks to the contamination, that number has crashed to just ₹30 crore.

The tainted metal is believed to have come from local vendors.

Since cadmium can be highly toxic and pollute air and water, there is a real need for authorities to step in quickly, not just for public health, but also to rebuild trust among worshippers.