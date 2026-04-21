Mata Vaishno Devi silver offerings only 5%-6% real, cadmium found
India
Turns out, the silver offered at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine was mostly fake, just 5% to 6% real silver, with the rest made up of cadmium and iron.
This not only let down devotees who thought they were giving genuine silver, but also raised serious health concerns since cadmium can be harmful.
Shrine board expected 500cr-550cr, now 30cr
The shrine board was counting on ₹500 crore to ₹550 crore from these offerings, but thanks to the contamination, that number has crashed to just ₹30 crore.
The tainted metal is believed to have come from local vendors.
Since cadmium can be highly toxic and pollute air and water, there is a real need for authorities to step in quickly, not just for public health, but also to rebuild trust among worshippers.