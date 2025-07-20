Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple redevelopment plan sparks protest
Women from the Goswami community gathered outside Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple on Saturday to protest a ₹500 crore redevelopment plan.
Their main worry? The new corridor could harm the temple's historic vibe and traditions.
The protest happened during a visit by UP Minister A K Sharma, with women wearing black dupattas to make their message clear.
SC has cleared the project
The Supreme Court has already cleared this project, which will redevelop 5.5 acres around the temple and relocate hundreds of families and shopkeepers.
While officials promise that traditions will be protected, locals fear losing their old lanes and cultural identity.
This protest highlights how development plans can clash with preserving heritage—something that hits home for anyone who cares about history, community roots, or just wants their city to keep its unique character.