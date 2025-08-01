Next Article
MEA says India-US ties strong, despite Trump's tariff remarks
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is keeping things positive with the US, even after Donald Trump called out India for putting tariffs on American goods.
The MEA emphasized the resilience of the partnership, saying the India-US partnership has "withstood many transitions and challenges over the years" and remains strong.
MEA emphasizes on importance of open dialogue
Despite all the noise, India says it's committed to working with the US on shared interests.
The MEA highlighted that open dialogue and cooperation are key for sorting out trade issues and building stronger economic ties—so both sides can keep growing together.