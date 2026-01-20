Meghalaya: 18 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian touts arrested for illegal entry
Early Tuesday morning, Meghalaya police carried out a big operation to stop illegal border crossings, arresting 18 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts.
The raid happened with help from local village leaders and the Village Defence Party, as part of efforts to tackle unauthorized movement across the border.
Police are now investigating under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
How the arrests unfolded
The action started around 3am when police found a vehicle near Amlarem carrying four Bangladeshi nationals.
Two Indian touts were picked up from another car soon after.
Thanks to quick interrogation, police learned about three more vehicles moving people illegally; officers set up a checkpoint at Amlarem market and intercepted them, finding 14 more Bangladeshi nationals inside.
In total, five vehicles were seized and all 25 accused are now in custody as investigations continue.