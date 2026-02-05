Honeymoon murder 2.0: Wife stages robbery, hit-and-run to kill husband 

In a shocking case of marital betrayal, a newlywed woman in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan , has been arrested for allegedly plotting her husband's murder. The incident took place on January 30 when Anju (23) and her husband, Ashish, were out for an evening walk. Anju reportedly led Ashish to an isolated spot where her ex-boyfriend Sanju and two accomplices were hiding.

Murder plot Accused tried to stage crime scene The three men allegedly attacked and strangled Ashish, then tried to make it look like a hit-and-run robbery. They took Anju's jewelry to stage the scene. However, their plan was foiled when police found strangulation marks on Ashish's body and noticed inconsistencies in Anju's statements. Investigators also discovered that she had been in touch with Sanju after her marriage to Ashish.

Arrests made Case draws parallels with Meghalaya's honeymoon murder case All four accused, Anju, Sanju, Rocky (alias Rohit), and Badal (alias Siddharth), have been arrested by the police. The couple had been married for just three months. The investigation is still underway as authorities continue to gather evidence and piece together the details of this heinous crime. This case is similar to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, in which Sonam Raghuvanshi planned the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi while they were on honeymoon in May 2025.

