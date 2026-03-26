Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz seek clemency for 'Dukhtaran-e-Millat' head
India
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, are asking for clemency for Asiya Andrabi, who headed the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat group.
Andrabi was handed a life sentence by an NIA court over a 2018 secession case and has already spent years behind bars.
Mufti proposes a 14-year term instead of life imprisonment
Mufti wants her sentence reviewed due to Andrabi's age and long detention. She has even suggested reducing the term to 14 years.
Mirwaiz also highlighted Andrabi's health as a reason for leniency.
Meanwhile, Pakistan called the sentencing a "grave miscarriage of justice," adding to ongoing debates about human rights and political freedom in Kashmir.