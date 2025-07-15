Next Article
"Met with accident": Tragic end for Patna man
Abhishek Varun, a branch manager at ICICI Lombard, was found dead in a well near Hasanpura on Monday after going missing the previous night.
He'd attended a family function in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar, told his wife and kids to head home without him, and then called her about an accident before losing contact.
Accident seems likely, but police also looking into suicide
Police say Varun mentioned his two-wheeler had fallen on him during his last call.
CCTV shows he was traveling alone with no one following.
While an accident seems likely, officers are also looking into suicide or foul play.
The family has filed a missing person report, and police have asked everyone to avoid rumors until the investigation is finished.