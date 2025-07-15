Senior citizens clear NEET, apply for MBBS in Tamil Nadu

No age cap for NEET

Thanks to a recent rule change, there's no longer an age cap for NEET.

This year saw a record number of applicants over 35 aiming for medical seats in Tamil Nadu—some even qualifying for subsidized education under other quotas.

Officials are now weighing how to balance inclusivity with real concerns: Can seniors handle the intense coursework and long hospital shifts?

The state is also considering if special rules are needed so everyone gets a fair shot without risking dropouts or wasted resources.