Meteorologists say Andhra Pradesh may see below normal 2026 monsoon
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh, meteorologists say the state might get less rain than usual during the 2026 monsoon.
D. Sivananda Pai from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, shared that while overall rainfall could dip, some coastal areas might still see heavy downpours thanks to low-pressure systems.
IMD urges early Andhra Pradesh alerts
Dr. Pai noted that these bursts of rain could help balance out El Nino's effects but might also trigger urban flooding in spots that are prone to it.
The IMD is urging early weather alerts to help communities stay prepared.
For context, Andhra Pradesh has seen big rain shortfalls during past El Nino years (like a 39.7% deficit back in 2002) and while this year's gap may not be as extreme, more thunderstorms and strong winds could still pose challenges for farmers and city dwellers alike.