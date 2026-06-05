Meteorologists say Andhra Pradesh may see below normal 2026 monsoon

IMD urges early Andhra Pradesh alerts

Dr. Pai noted that these bursts of rain could help balance out El Nino's effects but might also trigger urban flooding in spots that are prone to it.

The IMD is urging early weather alerts to help communities stay prepared.

For context, Andhra Pradesh has seen big rain shortfalls during past El Nino years (like a 39.7% deficit back in 2002) and while this year's gap may not be as extreme, more thunderstorms and strong winds could still pose challenges for farmers and city dwellers alike.