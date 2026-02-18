Minor kills youth while doing stunts for social media: Report
In Delhi's Dwarka, a 23-year-old named Sahil Dhaneshra lost his life after an unlicensed minor, Akshatra Singh, crashed a Mahindra Scorpio into his motorcycle.
The accident happened on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College—Singh was reportedly doing stunts for a social media reel when he swerved into the wrong lane.
The crash also injured a taxi driver nearby.
Dhaneshra's family demands justice
Police arrested Singh and sent him to an observation home, but he was soon released on bail to take his Class 10 board exams.
Singh's father apologized publicly, saying, "It was a mistake. I am very, very sorry," though he denied knowing about the driving or filming.
Dhaneshra's mother rejected the apology and demanded strict legal action and accountability.
Dhaneshra was in the final semester of a BBA course and had secured admission for further studies in the UK.