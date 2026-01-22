Mirzapur gyms sealed after women allege sexual assault, forced conversion India Jan 22, 2026

Police in Mirzapur have shut down four gyms after two women accused trainers of sexual assault and pressuring them to convert religions.

The trainers allegedly befriended women during workouts, then molested them, filmed compromising videos for blackmail, and even took out loans in their names.

One woman said she was pressured to wear a burqa and follow religious rituals against her will.