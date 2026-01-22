Mirzapur gyms sealed after women allege sexual assault, forced conversion
Police in Mirzapur have shut down four gyms after two women accused trainers of sexual assault and pressuring them to convert religions.
The trainers allegedly befriended women during workouts, then molested them, filmed compromising videos for blackmail, and even took out loans in their names.
One woman said she was pressured to wear a burqa and follow religious rituals against her will.
What's happening now
Four men—Mohammad Sheikh Ali Alam, Faizal Khan, Zaheer, and Sadab—have been reported arrested by some outlets, while others say two were arrested and two were detained for questioning.
They face charges under laws covering unlawful conversion, molestation, blackmail, and cybercrime.
Police are still investigating the network behind these incidents and expect more arrests as they dig deeper into gym safety concerns for women in the area.