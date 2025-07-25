Next Article
Modi attends Maldives's 60th Independence Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the Maldives on Friday to join their 60th Independence Day celebrations, getting a warm welcome from President Mohamed Muizzu.
This marks Modi's third visit to the islands, showing just how important the India-Maldives friendship is.
Talks between Modi and Muizzu
Modi and President Muizzu sat down for talks in Male, focusing on ways to boost cooperation between the two countries.
It's their first meeting since Muizzu became president, and both leaders sounded optimistic—Modi even thanked the Maldives for its hospitality online and shared hope for closer ties going forward.