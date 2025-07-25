Rajasthan students protest delay in student union elections
On Friday, students at the University of Rajasthan hit the streets in Jaipur to protest the ongoing suspension of student union elections.
They tried blocking a main road, leading to police stepping in and detaining about 20 students.
The last election was held back in 2022, and polls have been on hold ever since.
Frustration is growing among young people
Student union elections are a big deal for campus democracy and give students a voice.
Delays have been blamed on things like assembly polls using college spaces and new education policies, but many feel this is just dragging on too long.
Former CM Ashok Gehlot recently met students, emphasizing the importance of these elections for representation.
With both major student groups demanding action and the government still silent, frustration is growing among young people who want their say back on campus.