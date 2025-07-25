Bengaluru's average 1-way commute now takes 63 minutes: Key stats India Jul 25, 2025

If you're in Bengaluru, your daily commute probably feels even longer now—and it's not your imagination.

Average one-way travel time has jumped to 63 minutes for a 19km trip, up from 54 minutes in 2024.

That adds up to about 754 hours a year spent on the road, which is almost two months just sitting in traffic!