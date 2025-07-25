Bengaluru's average 1-way commute now takes 63 minutes: Key stats
If you're in Bengaluru, your daily commute probably feels even longer now—and it's not your imagination.
Average one-way travel time has jumped to 63 minutes for a 19km trip, up from 54 minutes in 2024.
That adds up to about 754 hours a year spent on the road, which is almost two months just sitting in traffic!
Mondays are especially rough for tech workers
Even with these delays, most folks are still following hybrid work schedules—Bengaluru employees head into the office about 3.6 days a week.
Mondays are especially rough for tech workers (80% feel the pain), while Wednesdays and Thursdays see the biggest crowds at offices.
Accident-prone spots like HAL-Old Airport Road Junction and Doddanekkundi remain big concerns for commuter safety.
AI tools now predict traffic jams with up to 99% accuracy
To make things easier, AI-powered tools now predict traffic jams with up to 99% accuracy and suggest better routes on the fly.
This is making commutes safer and smoother—especially for women who often face extra challenges getting around busy tech corridors.