Special Lok Sabha session on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor
A special Lok Sabha session is happening on July 28 to talk about the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
This move comes after Parliament kept getting disrupted during the Monsoon Session, so the government is prepared for a full debate on the issues this time.
16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor in both houses
The session will feature a 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor in both Houses.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called on opposition parties to participate constructively, since only one bill has been passed amid all the protests so far.
With Parliament adjourned recently due to protests, Speaker Om Birla and Chairman Jagdambika Pal are urging everyone to keep things respectful and get important work done.