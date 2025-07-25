Next Article
Modi receives 21-gun salute in Maldives, heralds new era of ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the Maldives on Friday and received a ceremonial guard of honor at Male's Republic Square, complete with national anthems and a 21-gun salute.
This marks his first trip to the country since starting his third term as PM.
Indian community welcomes Modi
President Mohamed Muizzu personally greeted Modi, while excited members of the Indian community welcomed him with chants like "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai."
A special cultural performance celebrated the close connections between India and the Maldives.
The visit is seen as a key move to boost friendship and cooperation between the two countries.