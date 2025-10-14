Modi government sets up India's 1st transport planning agency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the go-ahead for the Gati-Shakti Transport Planning and Research Organisation (GTPRO)—India's first central agency to plan everything from trains and highways to airports and metros.
Housed in the Cabinet Secretariat, GTPRO will bring all major transport sectors under one roof for smarter, more connected infrastructure.
GTPRO aims to fix confusion and wasted resources
Right now, different ministries handle projects separately, which often leads to confusion and wasted resources.
GTPRO aims to fix that by using data-driven strategies and learning from global leaders like South Korea.
With experts from top institutes like IITs and BITS Pilani on board, the goal is to make future transport projects more efficient—and make sure over ₹50 lakh crore invested since 2014 actually benefits people through better planning and less duplication.