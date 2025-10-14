Modi government sets up India's 1st transport planning agency

GTPRO aims to fix confusion and wasted resources

Right now, different ministries handle projects separately, which often leads to confusion and wasted resources.

GTPRO aims to fix that by using data-driven strategies and learning from global leaders like South Korea.

With experts from top institutes like IITs and BITS Pilani on board, the goal is to make future transport projects more efficient—and make sure over ₹50 lakh crore invested since 2014 actually benefits people through better planning and less duplication.