Kumar's suicide note names 8 senior police officials
On October 7, 2024, Haryana's Inspector General (IG) Y Puran Kumar was found dead by suicide at his home in Chandigarh.
He left behind an eight-page draft note on his laptop, accusing eight senior police officials—including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and ex-Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya—of caste-based harassment, public humiliation, and professional isolation.
Kumar's family refuses to cremate him until these demands are met
Kumar's family, led by his wife IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, is refusing post-mortem or cremation until Kapur and Bijarniya are removed from their posts and arrested, and clearly named in the FIR.
In response, the Haryana government has transferred Bijarniya and put Kapur on leave.
A week later, Kumar's body remains at PGIMER mortuary while a Special Investigation Team looks into the case.
The situation has drawn public attention, with many urging a thorough investigation into Kumar's allegations.