Kumar's suicide note names 8 senior police officials

Kumar's family refuses to cremate him until these demands are met

Kumar's family, led by his wife IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, is refusing post-mortem or cremation until Kapur and Bijarniya are removed from their posts and arrested, and clearly named in the FIR.

In response, the Haryana government has transferred Bijarniya and put Kapur on leave.

A week later, Kumar's body remains at PGIMER mortuary while a Special Investigation Team looks into the case.

The situation has drawn public attention, with many urging a thorough investigation into Kumar's allegations.