Modi reviews 2025 ministry performance, T.V. Somanathan shares rankings

Modi urges faster welfare delivery

Modi told ministers to cut down on delays and make sure welfare schemes actually reach the people who need them.

He pushed for a citizen-centric approach, tying it to his Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Ministries like consumer affairs, coal, power, and health stood out for resolving issues fast.

After the review, some ministers kicked off their own internal checks (like Shivraj Singh Chouhan telling his team to focus more on farmers' complaints) to keep improving public service.