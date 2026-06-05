Modi visits Norway, signs 30-plus agreements including Green Strategic Partnership

Norway shifts 10% shipbuilding to India

Maritime cooperation got a major push: Norway now sends 10% of its ships to be built in India, helping with India's goals for eco-friendly shipbuilding.

Trade ties are stronger too, thanks to the India-EFTA deal.

Plus, Norwegian company Equinor delivered its first-ever LNG shipment to India under a long-term contract this May, a milestone that highlights how both nations are teaming up on global energy challenges.