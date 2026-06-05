Modi visits Norway, signs 30-plus agreements including Green Strategic Partnership
India and Norway just took their friendship up a notch.
Prime Minister Modi visited Norway, the first Indian PM to do so in 43 years, and the two countries signed 30-plus agreements, including a big Green Strategic Partnership focused on clean energy and carbon solutions.
Norway's ambassador called the visit "very successful," saying it could really speed up both countries' shift to greener energy.
Norway shifts 10% shipbuilding to India
Maritime cooperation got a major push: Norway now sends 10% of its ships to be built in India, helping with India's goals for eco-friendly shipbuilding.
Trade ties are stronger too, thanks to the India-EFTA deal.
Plus, Norwegian company Equinor delivered its first-ever LNG shipment to India under a long-term contract this May, a milestone that highlights how both nations are teaming up on global energy challenges.