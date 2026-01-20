Mohammed Shami attends voter hearing in Kolkata
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami showed up for a hearing in Kolkata after being asked to clear up some confusion with his voter registration.
The meeting, part of West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision process, took place at a local school where Shami submitted his documents.
Why was he called and what's the backstory?
Shami, originally from Uttar Pradesh but now living in Kolkata for cricket, is registered to vote in the Rashbehari area.
He and his brother received notices from the Election Commission to confirm their details—his first hearing was delayed because he was playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Fun fact: Shami actually moved to Kolkata years ago on his coach's advice and trained hard here before making it big with Bengal's Under-22 team.