Monday downpour floods Delhi despite '95% desilted' claim, commutes hit
India
A sudden downpour on Monday left large parts of Delhi underwater, despite the '95% desilted' claim.
Some areas, like Janakpuri and Aya Nagar, saw especially heavy rain.
The flooding didn't just slow down traffic: it turned commutes into a real struggle for many.
Delhi children wade, Gurugram students stuck
The rains caused massive waterlogging, stranding vehicles and forcing children in Delhi to wade through waist-deep water.
In Gurugram, school busses broke down on flooded roads, and some students were stuck for hours without food or water, with viral images showing just how tough things got.
The situation has people questioning whether the city's drainage system is really up to the challenge of monsoon season.