Monday heavy rains divert 15 flights, disrupt Delhi NCR, Jaipur
Monday's heavy rains brought daily life to a standstill across cities like Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, and parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.
The sudden downpour led to flight chaos at Delhi airport: 15 flights had to be diverted to other cities, with many more delayed or canceled.
Commuters and travelers definitely felt the impact.
Roads waterlogged across Delhi, Jaipur
Major roads in Delhi-NCR, including Mathura Road and Connaught Place, were waterlogged; some areas like Sangam Vihar saw waist-deep flooding.
Gurugram got 70mm of rain by early afternoon, leaving places like Rajiv Chowk underwater and traffic totally jammed.
Jaipur's Moti Dungri Road was submerged too, while Himachal Pradesh reported 98 roads closed for vehicular traffic.
Even Uttar Pradesh saw light to moderate showers and isolated heavy downpours, disrupting normal life in urban pockets.
The weather department says more rain is on the way, so it might be smart to keep your umbrella handy for now!