Monsoon 2024: Reservoirs at over 80% capacity, but not everywhere India Aug 28, 2025

As of August 28, India's 161 major reservoirs are at over 80% capacity—holding more water than last year and well above the past decade's average.

Northern and western states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra are especially flush this monsoon season.

But not every region is feeling the boost.