Monsoon 2024: Reservoirs at over 80% capacity, but not everywhere
As of August 28, India's 161 major reservoirs are at over 80% capacity—holding more water than last year and well above the past decade's average.
Northern and western states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra are especially flush this monsoon season.
But not every region is feeling the boost.
Uneven monsoon
Reservoirs in eastern states like Assam, Odisha, and Nagaland are only about two-thirds full thanks to an ongoing rainfall deficit.
While heavy rains have caused some local disruptions elsewhere (looking at you, Maharashtra), these eastern areas highlight how uneven monsoon patterns can be.
Impact on agriculture
Full reservoirs mean better irrigation for kharif and rabi crops—crucial for food security across India.