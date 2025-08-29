Monsoon 2025: Record-breaking rains, flash floods, and uneven rainfall India Aug 29, 2025

This year's monsoon arrived super early—covering all of India by June 29, nine days ahead of the usual.

Kerala started seeing rain from May 24, Rajasthan got drenched with over 554mm, and Ladakh saw nearly triple its normal rainfall.

But this fast start brought a mix of relief and trouble to different states.