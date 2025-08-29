Monsoon 2025: Record-breaking rains, flash floods, and uneven rainfall
This year's monsoon arrived super early—covering all of India by June 29, nine days ahead of the usual.
Kerala started seeing rain from May 24, Rajasthan got drenched with over 554mm, and Ladakh saw nearly triple its normal rainfall.
But this fast start brought a mix of relief and trouble to different states.
Flash floods in Uttarakhand, drought in Bihar
Uttarakhand faced deadly flash floods after a cloudburst in August, while Jammu and Kashmir lost 36 lives to landslides.
Punjab and Haryana struggled with flooded fields hurting crops.
Meanwhile, Bihar ended up with over 25% less rain than normal—showing just how uneven this monsoon has been.
What to expect next?
The IMD says northwestern and central India could see even more rainfall through September.
With so many areas still dealing with floods or droughts, better disaster planning feels more important than ever.