Monsoon reaches Kerala June 4 3 days late, rainfall unaffected
India
The southwest monsoon finally hit Kerala on June 4, three days later than usual and nine days after the IMD's first prediction.
But don't stress: This kind of delay happens often and won't mess with the overall rainfall.
Since 1971, about half the years have seen similar timing.
Kerala June 1 arrivals rare
Fun fact: The monsoon has arrived exactly on June 1 only five times since 1971.
Even when it's late in Kerala, it usually spreads across India just fine.
For example, in 2003, a 12-day delay didn't stop rains from reaching everywhere three days early!
So while farmers keep an eye on the skies.