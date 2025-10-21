MP: Dalit man forced to drink urine, beaten in caste attack India Oct 21, 2025

A disturbing case from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a Dalit man was reportedly abducted and forced to drink urine.

The man had quit his job as a Bolero driver for Sonu Barua and was taken by Barua and two others when he refused to return.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about violence against Scheduled Castes in the state.