Next Article
MP: Dalit man forced to drink urine, beaten in caste attack
India
A disturbing case from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a Dalit man was reportedly abducted and forced to drink urine.
The man had quit his job as a Bolero driver for Sonu Barua and was taken by Barua and two others when he refused to return.
This incident highlights ongoing concerns about violence against Scheduled Castes in the state.
Victim was tied up overnight before escaping
The victim was allegedly beaten with a plastic pipe, forced to drink alcohol and urine, and tied up overnight before escaping and getting medical help.
Protests by the Bhim Army over slow police response led to a hospital visit from state minister Rakesh Shukla, who promised strict action.
Police have now registered an FIR and arrested all those accused.