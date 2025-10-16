Next Article
MP: Four dead pigeons in well kill 60 people
Contaminated water from a well in Rajola village, Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, has left 60 people sick after four dead pigeons were found in the well.
The incident, confirmed by Sub Divisional Magistrate Hemkaran Dhruve on Thursday, involved 60 people from 150 families.
Local authorities quickly closed the well and started working to restore safe water.
Local authorities may be held responsible for negligence
A temporary hospital set up at the Gram Panchayat office has already treated about 120 people, with care continuing over the next few days.
Thankfully, there have been no serious cases yet.
Officials are also looking into holding local authorities accountable for possible negligence to help prevent this from happening again.