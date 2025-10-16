'CJI has moved past shoe-throwing incident, why wasting time': SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said it is better not to dwell further on the shoe-throwing incident involving Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The court said it would rather concentrate on hearing cases than waste time on this matter, especially since CJI Gavai himself has moved on from the incident. The incident was mentioned by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh before a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.
Attack overview
Kishore's license suspended
The shoe-throwing incident occurred on October 6 when advocate Rakesh Kishore hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai. The attack was in reaction to the CJI's remarks in an earlier case about restoring a beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. Kishore's license has been suspended by the Bar Council of India for his actions.
Contempt
Contempt proceedings against advocate
The Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, has since approved the initiation of contempt proceedings against advocate Kishore. In his letter, the AG stated that such actions are "scandalous" and undermine the dignity and authority of the Supreme Court. The AG's letter was addressed to Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who sought permission to file a criminal contempt petition against Kishore. The AG wrote that "throwing or attempting to throw any object aimed at the Hon'ble Judges" is a serious offense.
Case prioritization
Court agreed to list matter after Diwali vacations
After receiving the AG's consent, Singh urged Justice Surya Kant to list the matter urgently. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also supported initiating contempt action against Kishore. The court agreed to list the matter after Diwali vacations but questioned whether it should be revisited for social media discussions since CJI Gavai himself has chosen not to pursue further legal action against Kishore.