'CJI has moved past shoe-throwing incident, why wasting time': SC 

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said it is better not to dwell further on the shoe-throwing incident involving Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The court said it would rather concentrate on hearing cases than waste time on this matter, especially since CJI Gavai himself has moved on from the incident. The incident was mentioned by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh before a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

Attack overview Kishore's license suspended The shoe-throwing incident occurred on October 6 when advocate Rakesh Kishore hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai. The attack was in reaction to the CJI's remarks in an earlier case about restoring a beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. Kishore's license has been suspended by the Bar Council of India for his actions.

Contempt Contempt proceedings against advocate The Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, has since approved the initiation of contempt proceedings against advocate Kishore. In his letter, the AG stated that such actions are "scandalous" and undermine the dignity and authority of the Supreme Court. The AG's letter was addressed to Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who sought permission to file a criminal contempt petition against Kishore. The AG wrote that "throwing or attempting to throw any object aimed at the Hon'ble Judges" is a serious offense.