MP man hammers teen to death, eats flesh, drinks blood 

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh 's Damoh district, a 16-year-old boy was brutally murdered in broad daylight by a man who then proceeded to eat his flesh and drink blood. The victim, Bharat Vishwakarma, was on his way to meet his sister for the Bhai Dooj festival when he was attacked by the accused, Gudda Patel. According to police reports, Patel struck Vishwakarma with a rod and then bludgeoned him with a hammer.

Attack details Eyewitnesses recount chilling details of the incident Eyewitnesses have recounted chilling details of the incident. Bhagwandas Patel, a local resident, said he saw Patel drinking blood from Vishwakarma's head and trying to eat flesh before fleeing. Police said the accused allegedly ambushed the teenager from behind at around 1:30pm. "As soon as the boy came out, he was hit in the head and was killed. He was also hit in the head with a rod and a hammer," Chief Superintendent of Police HR Pandey said.

Arrest details Villagers catch accused, hand him over to police After the incident, Patel fled into nearby fields but was soon chased down and caught by villagers. The police quickly arrived on the scene and arrested him. Even after officers arrived, the accused allegedly behaved violently and attempted to harm people around him before being subdued. According to authorities, the victim and the accused had no known conflict, with preliminary findings indicating that the boy was attacked without any provocation.

