Mullaperiyar dam's water level reaches 138.5 feet
On Tuesday, the Mullaperiyar dam's water level climbed to 138.5 feet—just shy of its 142-foot cap.
With heavy inflows (7,054 cusecs) and much less water being released (1,400 cusecs), the dam is closely watched.
The nearby Vaigai dam is also nearly full at 69.13 feet out of 71.
Rainfall in nearby areas
Rainfall has been all over the place: Andipatti saw the most with 31.2mm, while Mullaperiyar itself got 13.6mm and Vaigai barely 3.6mm.
Built way back in 1895, Mullaperiyar is a lifeline for irrigation in Tamil Nadu's southern districts, though it sits in Kerala and is managed by Tamil Nadu under a special agreement.