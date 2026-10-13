Bullet train project: Construction of all 14 portal beams completed
What's the story
The construction of all 14 portal beams over Vadodara's Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Main Line has been completed. This is a major milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, also known as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The 508-kilometer corridor will connect Maharashtra and Gujarat with stops at 10 cities, including Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad.
Construction update
First operational stretch to open in 2027
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is over 80% complete in terms of land acquisition and major structural work. The first operational stretch is expected to open in 2027.
The project has an estimated cost of ₹1,08,000 crore and is being funded with an Official Development Assistance (ODA) Loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Infrastructure development
Recently completed Sabarmati River bridge
Recently, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced the completion of a 480-meter-long, 36-meter-high bridge over the Sabarmati River. This bridge is one of the key structures on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor.
Last month, a 100-meter-long steel bridge was launched in Thane district of Maharashtra over National Highway-3 at Dive-Anjur village.
Upcoming developments
16 out of 28 planned steel bridges completed
With the installation of this bridge, 16 out of 28 planned steel bridges along the bullet train corridor have been completed.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is a significant step toward improving transportation infrastructure in India. It will reduce travel time between major cities and enhance connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat states.