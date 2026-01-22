Mumbai: BEST bus driver who killed 4 pedestrians denied bail
A tragic accident outside Bhandup West railway station shook Mumbai on December 29, 2025, when Santosh Sawant, a contractual BEST bus driver, struck at least 18 people while taking a tight U-turn, killing four and injuring 14.
Four lives were lost—nurse Mansi Gurav, actress Pranita Rasam, Varsha Sawant, and traffic department staffer Prashant Shinde.
The incident has left the city reeling and sparked conversations about road safety.
Police investigation still underway
Police have firmly opposed Sawant's bail request, pointing to ongoing tests for intoxicants and mental health checks that aren't finished yet.
There's also real concern about witness tampering and public anger spilling over.
BEST has suspended Sawant and said it will inquire if the bus driver had proper training.
The court will decide on his bail on January 23; if convicted of culpable homicide (not murder), he could face five to 10 years in prison.