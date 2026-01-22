Mumbai: BEST bus driver who killed 4 pedestrians denied bail

Police investigation still underway

Police have firmly opposed Sawant's bail request, pointing to ongoing tests for intoxicants and mental health checks that aren't finished yet.

There's also real concern about witness tampering and public anger spilling over.

BEST has suspended Sawant and said it will inquire if the bus driver had proper training.

The court will decide on his bail on January 23; if convicted of culpable homicide (not murder), he could face five to 10 years in prison.