Mumbai: Building collapse in Bandra, 10 people feared trapped
Early Friday morning, a three-storey building in Bandra East, Mumbai, suddenly collapsed around 5:56am.
About 10 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.
Emergency crews—including eight fire engines and teams from Mumbai Police and BMC—are on site working to find survivors.
Seven people pulled out alive
Rescuers have managed to pull seven people out alive and rushed them to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.
The search is still ongoing for those missing. More updates are expected as the situation develops.