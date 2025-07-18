Next Article
Bomb threat emails to Amritsar's Golden Temple: Mann boosts security
After five bomb threat emails hit Amritsar's Golden Temple since July 14, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ramped up security.
Warnings about RDX-filled pipes led to the Border Security Force's bomb squad being called in, and surveillance around the temple has been tightened.
Temple receives thousands of visitors daily
The Golden Temple is a major spiritual site that welcomes thousands daily, so these threats have left many worried.
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami thinks this could be part of a bigger plot and wants a quick investigation, saying such threats are meant to scare devotees and stir unrest.
Mann says police and security agencies are fully prepared to keep everyone safe.