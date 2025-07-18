Next Article
Rain, thunderstorms to continue in Delhi through Monday: IMD
Heads up, Delhi—rain and thunderstorms are sticking around through Monday.
The IMD says to expect cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures (max 33-35°C, min around 24-26°C).
Friday morning already started off a bit below the usual for this time of year.
Alerts for rain, lightning, gusty winds across NCR
The IMD has issued alerts for rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h across Delhi and NCR—including hotspots like Red Fort, India Gate, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Haryana's Jhajjar and Rewari are also on watch.
After Thursday's downpour caused waterlogging and traffic jams citywide, light showers are expected Saturday with heavier rain likely by Sunday—so keep an eye on updates if you're heading out.