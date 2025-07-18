Rain, thunderstorms to continue in Delhi through Monday: IMD

Alerts for rain, lightning, gusty winds across NCR

The IMD has issued alerts for rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h across Delhi and NCR—including hotspots like Red Fort, India Gate, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Haryana's Jhajjar and Rewari are also on watch.

After Thursday's downpour caused waterlogging and traffic jams citywide, light showers are expected Saturday with heavier rain likely by Sunday—so keep an eye on updates if you're heading out.