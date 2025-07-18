Next Article
Swachh Survekshan: Shimla falls from 188th to 347th position
Shimla just took a big hit in India's Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, falling from 188th to 347th.
Even with this slide, it still holds the third spot for cleanliness in Himachal Pradesh—behind Theog and Nadaun.
Zero points for cleaning up water bodies
The survey gave Shimla zero points for cleaning up its water bodies and dump sites, and only 2% for sorting waste at the source.
On the bright side, residential areas scored a perfect 100%.
City officials aren't happy with the results—Mayor Surinder Chauhan says they're working hard on sanitation and have asked for a re-evaluation.