Mumbai chemistry teacher Zaib Zubair Ansari allegedly attacked security guards

ISIS notes found at suspect's home

Ansari had moved back to India from the US in 2019 and taught at a local coaching center.

During the search, police found notes at his home mentioning ISIS and jihad, along with messages about wanting to join Islamic State.

His phones and laptop were seized for further checks.

The ATS and NIA would be deployed to trace those behind the radicalisation, while officials say Ansari's radicalization happened through extensive use of books, literature and the internet.