Mumbai court clears Chhagan Bhujbal in money laundering case India Jan 23, 2026

Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader, along with his son and nephew, has been cleared by a Mumbai court in a long-running money laundering case tied to the Maharashtra Sadan project.

Bhujbal was arrested back in 2016 over alleged kickbacks from a construction firm while he was Maharashtra's PWD minister and spent more than two years in jail before getting bail.