Mumbai court clears Chhagan Bhujbal in money laundering case
Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader, along with his son and nephew, has been cleared by a Mumbai court in a long-running money laundering case tied to the Maharashtra Sadan project.
Bhujbal was arrested back in 2016 over alleged kickbacks from a construction firm while he was Maharashtra's PWD minister and spent more than two years in jail before getting bail.
Case dropped after earlier exoneration
This fresh discharge comes after Bhujbal was already cleared by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2021 for related contract irregularities worth over ₹100 crore.
Since that earlier ruling went unchallenged, the court has now dropped all charges under the money laundering law—finally closing this chapter for Bhujbal and his family.