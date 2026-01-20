Mumbai Customs busts massive diesel smuggling operation
India
Mumbai Customs just pulled off one of their biggest busts ever, seizing over 180 tons of high-speed diesel from the barge MV Tina 4.
The crew allegedly hid the fuel in water tanks to dodge customs duties, sneaking it in from foreign ships.
The raid happened mid-sea on Sunday and marks a major win against large-scale fuel smuggling.
What went down and what's next
Turns out, the smuggled diesel was headed for local boats and factories.
One tank used to stash the fuel wasn't even approved by shipping authorities.
After a tip-off, officials arrested both the barge's master and the owner's son.
Mumbai Customs says more arrests are likely as they dig deeper into what looks like a long-running racket.