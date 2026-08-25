Mumbai debuts on IWG Work-from-Anywhere Index with 77 points
Mumbai just made its first appearance on the 2026 International Workplace Group (IWG) Work-from-Anywhere Index, scoring 77 points and landing among global favorites like Bangkok, Tokyo, and Barcelona.
It even outperformed London and Miami, pretty impressive for India's only entry!
The index looks at things like climate, broadband speed, accommodation, transport, food, culture, and the availability of flexible workspaces.
Mumbai strong in transport, weak broadband
Mumbai stood out for its affordable transport, good climate, easy access to workspaces, and accommodation options.
On the flip side, it scored lower in broadband speed, local events scene, and happiness index.
As Harsh Lambah, country head, India, IWG, put it, "Mumbai's place in this year's index mirrors trends being witnessed across India's flexible workspace market more broadly."